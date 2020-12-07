UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Body Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Shows Little Result So Far - Moscow Platform

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Small Body of Syrian Constitutional Committee Shows Little Result So Far - Moscow Platform

The small body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) has not made much progress so far, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow opposition platform, Qadri Jamil, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The small body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) has not made much progress so far, leader of the People's Will Party and of Moscow opposition platform, Qadri Jamil, said Monday.

"What can I say about the results of the 4th round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee? The only result of this round was the decision on the date of the 5th round. There has not been any other result. In one word, the small body of the SCC until now has failed to reach any result. ... There has been no progress during all four rounds of the SCC," the opposition figure told a press conference.

The next meeting of the committee should result in concrete decisions on changes to the constitutions, he continued.

"On both sides, there are people who do not want any decision. These are the representatives of the government who want the SCC work to last forever. But also there are some opposition members who want to cancel Resolution 2254 by protracting the work of the SCC," the leader of the Moscow platform said.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Moscow Progress All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

8 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

30 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

42 seconds ago

With 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in S ..

43 seconds ago

Bottas made to 'look like a fool' by Mercedes stan ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.