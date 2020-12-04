UrduPoint.com
Small Body On Syrian Constitutional Committee To Meet On January 25 - UN Envoy For Syria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:42 PM

The small body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has agreed to meet on January 25 to discuss basic principles of reform, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The small body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has agreed to meet on January 25 to discuss basic principles of reform, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday.

"We have agreed both on the agenda for the next meeting and we have agreed on a time for the next meeting. The next meeting will be starting on the 25th of January, COVID situation allowing. And what we will be discussing is... basic principles of the constitution," Pedersen said.

