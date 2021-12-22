Small earthquakes reported outside Iceland capital

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:56 PM

Iceland's capital Reykjavik was shaken by two earthquakes early Wednesday, just days after a months-long volcano eruption whose images went viral around the world was declared officially over

The first tremor, with a magnitude of 4.1, hit at 9:13 am (0913 GMT). Ten minutes later a stronger 4.9 magnitude tremor hit, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO).

No damage was reported from the quakes.

The epicentre of the quakes was located northeast of the Geldingadalir valleys, the scene of a spectacular lava eruption between March 19 and September 18, the IMO said.

Photos and videos of the eruption were widely shared on social media.

The earthquakes followed a "seismic swarm", some 1,400 micro tremors that has been occurring since Tuesday afternoon in the area according to IMO.

After three months without any lava flow, the eruption at Geldingadalir was declared officially over this weekend.

Seismic activity can sometimes be a a precursor of volcanic eruptions, according to vulcanologists.

