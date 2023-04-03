Small-Engine Plane Crashes In Russia's Volgograd Region, Pilot Dies - Emergency Services
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) A small-engine plane has crashed in Russia's Volgograd region, the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the pilot died.
"Near the village of Standartnyi, a light aircraft crashed," the emergency services said, adding that " the pilot died."
The circumstances of the crash are yet to be established.