Small GOP House Majority To Suffice To Block Worst Democratic Agenda - Former US Official

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Republicans only need to secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives to be able to vote down the most contentious initiatives of the Democrats, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

An anticipated strong wave of support for the Republicans, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), never materialized on Tuesday. NBC projects the Republicans will take 220 seats and the Democrats will control 215, representing a 15-seat net gain. However, many pundits expected the Republicans to end up with a 25 to 30-seat gain.

"The Republicans' small majority in the House will suffice, if Republicans hold together, to block some of the worst aspects of the Democrats' revolutionary agenda," Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Republicans seem set to follow Washington's lead on the Ukraine crisis and Russia, Roberts said.

"The US military/security complex is strong in every state, and campaign funding from the military/security complex is important to Republicans. Additionally, Americans are accustomed since the beginning of the Cold War in the 20th century to see Russia as the enemy," he said.

The ex-official claimed that the Democrats "stole the Senate elections in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and will do the same in Georgia" as they control the governments of the largest cities or counties in swing states.

Roberts also called the Democrats "revolutionaries," driven not by the belief in democracy, but by their cause and ideology.

"The Democrats are using the educational system and the media to substitute government for parental authority over children, to normalize perversity and to demonize normality. Constitutional protections are being eroded by concocted crises such as 'the war on terror' and the 'Covid pandemic' which are used to over-ride Constitutional protections of civil liberty," Roberts said.

The Republican party showed "disappointing" results in the midterms, former US President Donald Trump said. Trump-backed candidates lost in a few highly watched contests, including the senate race in Pennsylvania, prompting speculation that he may have become a liability for the party.

