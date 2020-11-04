UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Group Of Protesters In New York Calling On Trump, Pence To Leave Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Small Group of Protesters in New York Calling on Trump, Pence to Leave Posts

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A small group of protesters in New York is calling on incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to leave their posts, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The situation in the US biggest city remains stable. Police have boosted presence in the streets and cordoned off several buildings, including Trump Tower.

A police helicopter is also monitoring the situation.

The only active group of protesters, who are calling for the resignation of Trump, is staging a rally near Union Square Park. Some of the activists are carrying posters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, the United States held a presidential election, with incumbent leader Trump facing off against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Election Police Trump New York United States From

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.