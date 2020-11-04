Small Group of Protesters in New York Calling on Trump, Pence to Leave Posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) A small group of protesters in New York is calling on incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to leave their posts, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The situation in the US biggest city remains stable. Police have boosted presence in the streets and cordoned off several buildings, including Trump Tower.

A police helicopter is also monitoring the situation.

The only active group of protesters, who are calling for the resignation of Trump, is staging a rally near Union Square Park. Some of the activists are carrying posters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, the United States held a presidential election, with incumbent leader Trump facing off against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.