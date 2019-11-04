The smaller group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which includes 45 people with 15 members from each of the three represented blocs, has not yet begun substantive discussions on the country's constitution, a member of the Syrian Arab Republic's (SAR) government Nizar Iskef told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The smaller group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which includes 45 people with 15 members from each of the three represented blocs, has not yet begun substantive discussions on the country's constitution, a member of the Syrian Arab Republic's ( SAR government Nizar Iskef told Sputnik.

"We are ready [for discussions], but there must be a basic document which to hold talks on," Iskef said, adding that "so far we have not discussed the constitution, because there is no result yet."

He noted that the committee "is not in a hurry for a simple reason - we are taking into account the interests of people and the state."

The committee had its opening session in Geneva on October 30.

A representative of the committee from the opposition delegation, Abdulhakim Bashar, told Sputnik that the main work of the constitutional committee would begin on Monday, November 4, by the smaller committee of 45 members, while the remaining days of this week will see exchanges of opinions of all 150 members on organizational issues.

The committee is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee 15 from each of the three represented groups will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.