Small Group on Syria Encourages UN to Convene Constitutional Committee Shortly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The foreign ministers of the so-called Small Group on Syria called on the United Nations to launch the recently-formed Syrian Constitutional Committee as soon as possible.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations. The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. The body is tentatively set to hold its first session on October 30.

"We welcome the UN's announcement that all parties have now agreed to the establishment of a Constitutional Committee tasked with beginning this process.

We encourage the UN to convene the Constitutional Committee, and to start discussion of the substantial issues of its mandate, as soon as possible," the group's statement read.

The group continued by calling for an immediate and genuine ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province.

The statement underscored the inadmissibility of the use of chemical weapons in Syria and urged all the involved parties to ensure that their anti-terrorist activities, including those in Idlib, comply with international law.

The Small Group on Syria includes Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.