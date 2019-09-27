UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Group On Syria Encourages UN To Convene Constitutional Committee Shortly

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Small Group on Syria Encourages UN to Convene Constitutional Committee Shortly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The foreign ministers of the so-called Small Group on Syria called on the United Nations to launch the recently-formed Syrian Constitutional Committee as soon as possible.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations. The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. The body is tentatively set to hold its first session on October 30.

"We welcome the UN's announcement that all parties have now agreed to the establishment of a Constitutional Committee tasked with beginning this process.

We encourage the UN to convene the Constitutional Committee, and to start discussion of the substantial issues of its mandate, as soon as possible," the group's statement read.

The group continued by calling for an immediate and genuine ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province.

The statement underscored the inadmissibility of the use of chemical weapons in Syria and urged all the involved parties to ensure that their anti-terrorist activities, including those in Idlib, comply with international law.

The Small Group on Syria includes Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Egypt Civil Society France Germany Idlib United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia October All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

9 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

9 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.