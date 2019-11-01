Small Group on Syria Welcomes Launch of Constitutional Committee - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Foreign Ministers of the so-called Small Group on Syria welcomed the launch of the Constitutional Committee that took place in Geneva and represents a long-awaited positive step, the US Department of State said in a joint press release.

"The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America welcome the launch of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva on October 30, 2019," the statement said on Thursday. "This is a long-awaited positive step that requires serious engagement and commitment in order to succeed."

The Small Group said in the release the beginning of the work of the Constitutional Committee has a potential of complementing other aspects of the UN Security Council resolution 2254, such as the inclusion of all Syrians in the political process.

The Small Group also said the Constitutional Committee could help promote holding free and fair elections in Syria under United Nations aegis.

The countries constituting the Small Group reaffirmed their call for a nationwide ceasefire in the province of Idlib and emphasized the Syrian crisis could only be resolved though a political settlement.

The Syrian political process started on October 29-30 with the first meeting of the 150-member Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

The Constitutional Committee also contains a smaller committee within it that includes 45 people - 15 from each of the three represented groups - that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.