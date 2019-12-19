Small Motorboat Crashes Into Yacht Near Phuket, 12 Tourists Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A small motorboat crashed into a yacht near Thailand 's Phuket , leaving 12 tourists injured , local media reported on Thursday.

According to Bangkok Post, the motorboat on Wednesday crashed at full speed into the yacht navigated by a Russian captain.

The crew and passengers of the yacht were not injured.

The captain of the motorboat, a Thai national who had been on trial for reckless navigating in the past, died in the crash. Another member of the crew is considered missing.

The injured tourists were immediately brought over to the yacht.