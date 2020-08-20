Small Oxygen Leak Recorded at International Space Station, Possibly in US Section - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A small oxygen leak has been recorded at the international Space Station, possibly in the US section, but there is no danger to the crew, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A small oxygen leak was registered at the ISS. To find the source, the plan is to isolate modules of the US section of the station, closing the hatches," the source said.