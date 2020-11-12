Small Parties in US Still Cannot Qualify for Ballot Access - Ex-Presidential Candidate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Small parties in the United States still have many trouble with ballot placement in many states, making it even harder to run write-in campaigns, Brian Carroll, American Solidarity Party candidate in the 2020 US Presidential election, told Sputnik.

While US politics have been long dominated by the two-party system - the Democrats and the Republican Party, also referred to as the GOP - several other political parties have emerged in the course of country's history. However, the two major parties have won every US presidential election and have been controlling Congress since the mid 19th century. Caroll is a representative of the American Solidarity Party which was founded in 2011.

"It is still very hard for small parties to qualify for the ballot in many states, and extremely difficult to run write-in campaigns. My party, the American Solidarity Party, grew rapidly this year, and has even shown additional growth as people saw us mentioned in the election results," Caroll admitted.

Carroll, who worked as an educator for over 40 years, mostly teaching history to 7th and 8th graders, was on the ballot in 12 states and as a registered write-in candidate in the majority of others.

He added that he was pleased that the 2020 presidential election completed with little or no violence and expressed hope that the transition of power would be smooth.

"We have 242 years of elections and peaceful transitions between parties that oftentimes very much disagree. The most encouraging progress for third parties has been the gradual growth of Ranked Choice Voting," he said.

US media outlets this past Saturday declared the victory of Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the recent election. However, the incumbent president has yet to concede defeat, claiming electoral fraud, and government bodies have yet to initiate the transfer of power. Trump has vowed to file lawsuits in states where he and his administration believe that voter fraud took place.