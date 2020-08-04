Small Passenger Aircraft Crashes in English County of Sussex - Fire Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A small passenger plane has crashed in a field in the English county of Sussex, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday, adding that emergency service crews have arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.

"At 11:05 [10:05 GMT], firefighters from Heathfield, Uckfield, Battle & Wadhurst attended Herrings Lane, Heathfield following reports of a light aircraft crash. Crews used 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire. @SECAmbulance & @sussex_police are currently on scene," the fire service wrote on Twitter.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, firefighters from multiple stations were called into action just minutes after the crash was reported.

There is no confirmed information of any injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident, the broadcaster cited the emergency services as saying.