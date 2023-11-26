Small plane crash in Austria kills 4

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Four people were killed after a small plane flying from the Czech Republic to Croatia crashed in the Austrian state of Upper Austria on Saturday afternoon, local police said.

The single-engined Rockwell Commander 112B aircraft was en route from the central Czech town of Pribram to the southern Croatian town of Medulin when it crashed into the Kasberg Mountain in Upper Austria, according to Austrian news agency APA.

The victims are yet to be identified, and police investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.