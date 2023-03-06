UrduPoint.com

Small Plane Crash In Long Island Results In One Dead, Two Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) At least one person died and two others were injured in a plane crash in the US state of New York, NBC news reports.

A single-engine Piper PA 28 plane crash landed near several homes in North Lindenhurst, Long Island, at around 3 p.

m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday.

One person died and two others were critically injured, local and Federal aviation officials confirmed to NBC. No one on the ground was injured, Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Shaffer said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

