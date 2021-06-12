UrduPoint.com
Small Plane Crash In Northern France Claims 3 Lives - Reports

Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

A small plane crash in the Hauts-de-France region killed three people on Saturday, according to regional newspaper Voix du Nord

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) A small plane crash in the Hauts-de-France region killed three people on Saturday, according to regional newspaper Voix du Nord.

A small tourist plane reportedly crashed near a local restaurant in the Wambrechies commune of the Nord department earlier in the day shortly after taking off from the Bondues aerodrome.

Residential and office buildings were not affected, according to the outlet.

The newspaper also stated, citing Wambrechies mayor Sebastien Brogniart, that the victims were a family from the southern commune of Beziers heading to Belgium to visit their relatives.

