Open Menu

Small Plane Crash Off Honduran Island Kills At Least 7

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Small plane crash off Honduran island kills at least 7

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) At least seven people died Monday when a small plane crashed into the sea while taking off from the Honduran Caribbean island of Roatan, officials said.

Major Wilmer Guerrero of the fire department told reporters 10 people were retrieved from the site of the crash, six of whom were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A crew member's body was then found floating in the sea near the plane, which crashed about a kilometer from the coast.

Officials gave conflicting reports on the number of people on board the plane -- either 17 or 18.

Guerrero said one of the passengers, a 40-year-old French citizen, will be transferred to a hospital in the city of San Pedro Sula on the mainland.

The Lanhsa airlines plane took off at nightfall from Roatan, one of the Bay Islands, and one of Honduras' main tourist destinations, heading for the port of La Ceiba, on the mainland.

"The plane almost fell on us. I was fishing," a fisherman, whose name was not given, told HCH television.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro said she had "immediately activated" an emergency committee made up of the armed forces, firefighters, and others to assist the victims of the accident.

The crash was caused by an "apparent mechanical failure" on the British-made Jetstream 41, police said in a statement.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

52 minutes ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charit ..

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host S ..

Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

6 hours ago
 NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

10 hours ago
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

10 hours ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

10 hours ago
 RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

10 hours ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

10 hours ago
 UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

10 hours ago
 Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad ..

Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

10 hours ago

More Stories From World