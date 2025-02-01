Open Menu

Small Plane Crashes In Philadelphia, Governor Says

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, governor says

Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A small private airplane crashed in northeast Philadelphia Friday, a top official said, with media showing images of a fireball that sparked blazes on the ground in the built-up neighborhood.

"We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.

"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."

The crash in the east coast US city came just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.

Six people were aboard the aircraft that crashed in Philadelphia, local broadcaster FOX29 reported, citing senior police commanders at the scene.

AFP was unable to confirm the report.

Philadelphia's office of emergency management wrote on X that there was a "major incident" underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area.

Dozens of first responders were on the scene outside the Roosevelt open-air mall that has a large parking lot and several food outlets and stores, according to online map sites.

The police and fire department did not respond to calls for comment.

Northeast Philadelphia Airport is located nearby, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transport listing, and is used by smaller aircraft.

"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area," the city's emergency management office wrote on X.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

8 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

8 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

9 hours ago
Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

10 hours ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

10 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

10 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

10 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

10 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World