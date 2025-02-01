Small Plane Crashes In Philadelphia, Governor Says
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A small private airplane crashed in northeast Philadelphia Friday, a top official said, with media showing images of a fireball that sparked blazes on the ground in the built-up neighborhood.
"We are offering all resources as (emergency services) respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.
"We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."
The crash in the east coast US city came just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.
Six people were aboard the aircraft that crashed in Philadelphia, local broadcaster FOX29 reported, citing senior police commanders at the scene.
AFP was unable to confirm the report.
Philadelphia's office of emergency management wrote on X that there was a "major incident" underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area.
Dozens of first responders were on the scene outside the Roosevelt open-air mall that has a large parking lot and several food outlets and stores, according to online map sites.
The police and fire department did not respond to calls for comment.
Northeast Philadelphia Airport is located nearby, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transport listing, and is used by smaller aircraft.
"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area," the city's emergency management office wrote on X.
