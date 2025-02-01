Small Plane Crashes In Philadelphia, Sparking Blaze: US Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 AM
Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A small aircraft crashed and sparked a large fire in a built-up neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday, prompting a major emergency response, local media reported.
A fireball was followed by the ignition of several fires on the ground in a northeastern neighborhood of the east coast US city, the local FOX29 channel showed.
The crash came just two days after a passenger jet and military helicopter collided just off Washington's Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century.
Six people were aboard the aircraft that crashed in Philadelphia, FOX 29 reported, citing senior police commanders at the scene. AFP was unable to confirm the report.
Philadelphia's office of emergency management wrote on X that there was a "major incident" underway and that roads in the vicinity were closed, calling on the public to avoid the area.
Dozens of firefighters and several fire trucks were on the scene outside the Roosevelt open-air mall that has a large parking lot and several food outlets and stores, according to online map sites.
The police and fire department did not respond to calls for comment.
Northeast Philadelphia Airport is located nearby, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transport listing, and is used by smaller aircraft according to the FAA.
"Major incident near Cottman and Bustelton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in area including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area," the city's emergency management office wrote on X.
