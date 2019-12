A small plane crash in the town of Lafayette, southern Louisiana, on Saturday claimed the lives of five people, while one person survived, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) A small plane crash in the town of Lafayette , southern Louisiana, on Saturday claimed the lives of five people, while one person survived, media reported.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirmed to local news agency KLFY that it was the eight-passenger plane that crashed in the town.