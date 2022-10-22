Small Plane Crashes Into Multifamily House in US, Kills Everyone on Board - Officials

A plane has crashed into a residential building housing several families in the city of Keene in the US state of New Hampshire, killing everyone on board and injuring no one on the ground, local authorities said on Saturday

"There were no injuries at the multifamily building.

Unfortunately those on the plane have perished," the city government said on social media, adding that the deadly incident occurred near a local airport.

The crash took place on Friday evening, the city government said. The number of victims has not been disclosed.

According to CNN, the impact of the single-engine airplane caused a fire and a partial collapse of the building. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CNN that it was a Beechcraft Sierra aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

No details on the causes of the crash were immediately available.