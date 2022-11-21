Small plane crashes into residential area of Colombian city

(@FahadShabbir)

A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday, according to the mayor and emergency services

Bogot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday, according to the mayor and emergency services.

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," Mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter.

His tweet accompanied a video that showed a thick plume of black smoke rising above houses, with the sound of sirens wailing as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

The country's emergency services wrote on Twitter that the plane was carrying six passengers and two crew members.

Quintero said the plane was a twin-engine Piper heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro in the neighboring department of Choco.

The plane "signaled engine failure on takeoff and did not manage to return to the Olaya Herrera airport," one of two in Medellin.

The aircraft crashed into a house, destroying its upper floors, according to images shared by the emergency services. Firefighters were working to douse flames amid scattered tiles and collapsed brick walls.

Medellin lies in a narrow valley, surrounded by the Andes mountains.

In 2016, a plane carrying Brazil's Chapecoense football team ran out of fuel and crashed in the mountains near the city, killing 71 of the 77 people on board, including 16 players.