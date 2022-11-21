UrduPoint.com

Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Area Of Colombian City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Small plane crashes into residential area of Colombian city

A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday, according to the mayor and emergency services

Bogot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a residential area of Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Monday, according to the mayor and emergency services.

"There has been a plane accident in the Belen Rosales sector. The full capacity of government has been activated to assist the victims," Mayor Daniel Quintero wrote on Twitter.

His tweet accompanied a video that showed a thick plume of black smoke rising above houses, with the sound of sirens wailing as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

The country's emergency services wrote on Twitter that the plane was carrying six passengers and two crew members.

Quintero said the plane was a twin-engine Piper heading from Medellin to the municipality of Pizarro in the neighboring department of Choco.

The plane "signaled engine failure on takeoff and did not manage to return to the Olaya Herrera airport," one of two in Medellin.

The aircraft crashed into a house, destroying its upper floors, according to images shared by the emergency services. Firefighters were working to douse flames amid scattered tiles and collapsed brick walls.

Medellin lies in a narrow valley, surrounded by the Andes mountains.

In 2016, a plane carrying Brazil's Chapecoense football team ran out of fuel and crashed in the mountains near the city, killing 71 of the 77 people on board, including 16 players.

Related Topics

Football Accident Twitter Vehicles Belen Medellin Brazil Colombia 2016 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for million ..

WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for millions in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Re ..

IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Reported Their Findings - Rosene ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP office to be established in Hazara Town: DG

BISP office to be established in Hazara Town: DG

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Denies Discussing With OPEC 500,000 b ..

Saudi Arabia Denies Discussing With OPEC 500,000 b/d Production Increase - Energ ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany to support defence of Polish airspace

Germany to support defence of Polish airspace

7 minutes ago
 Americans Must Work at Least 63 Hours To Make Typi ..

Americans Must Work at Least 63 Hours To Make Typical Rent, 3 Hours More Than 20 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.