Small Plane Disappears From Radars in Croatia - Rescue Service

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A Cessna sport aircraft with four people on board has disappeared from the radars in Croatia, police and rescue teams are deployed to the location of the last signal, the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the country's flight control service notified the civil protection authorities about the plane's disappearance from the radars to the north of the Rakovice village in the Karlovac county at an altitude of 700 meters (2,296 feet). The plane departed from the city of Split on the coast of the Adriatic Sea and was flying in the northern direction.

"A sport aircraft with four passengers disappeared today to the north of Rakovice. Thirty HGSS members have gone to the location together with interior ministry officials," the HGSS tweeted.

Meanwhile, another 30 rescuers and K9 teams are going to the plane's last known location as well.