UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Plane With 3 On Board Crashes In Upstate New York - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

Small Plane With 3 On Board Crashes in Upstate New York - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A small Cessna 303 plane carrying three people crashed into a house in the US state of New York, local media reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the FAA, as cited by the NBS New York news outlet, the plane crashed into a house located in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.

m. (20:29 GMT).

More information concerning the condition of the plane's passengers would be released at a later time, the FAA said.

Additionally the agency will investigate into the causes of the crash.

Related Topics

New York Media

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

6 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

6 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

6 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

6 hours ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

6 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.