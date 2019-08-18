Small Plane With 3 On Board Crashes in Upstate New York - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) A small Cessna 303 plane carrying three people crashed into a house in the US state of New York, local media reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the FAA, as cited by the NBS New York news outlet, the plane crashed into a house located in the state's Dutchess County on Saturday at 4:29 p.

m. (20:29 GMT).

More information concerning the condition of the plane's passengers would be released at a later time, the FAA said.

Additionally the agency will investigate into the causes of the crash.