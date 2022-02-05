Small Plane With Tourists Crashes in Nazca Desert in Peru, 7 People Left Dead - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Seven people have died as a plane with tourists crashed in the Nazca desert in Peru, media reported.

According to the RPP broadcaster, the plane carried tourists to show them the Nazca Lines, the worldwide known group of huge geoglyphs that could be seen from a jet in the best way.

The crashed plane carried the citizens of the Netherlands and Chile.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.