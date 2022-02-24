Small Protest Takes Place at Russian Embassy in Croatia

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) About a dozen people protested in front of the Russian embassy in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Thursday, not resorting to any aggressive actions, the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the ruling coalition of the country condemns Russia's operation against Ukraine and backs the introduction of sanctions by the European Union against Russia.

"In front of the Russian embassy in Zagreb, a short demonstration involving 10-15 participants with posters, was held and lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. TV-cameras were also seen there, which appeared almost simultaneously with the protesters, so it might have been a planned action. There were no aggressive actions on the part of the demonstrators, and the Croatian police were monitoring the situation," the embassy said.

Also on Thursday, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman met with Russian Ambassador Andrey Nesterenko and strongly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Croatian official also urged Russia to stop the "attacks."

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilians are not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.