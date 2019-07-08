UrduPoint.com
Small Step, Giant Memories: Neil Armstrong's Moonwalk Remembered

Mon 08th July 2019

Small step, giant memories: Neil Armstrong's moonwalk remembered

Half a century has passed -- but the moment Moon pioneer Neil Armstrong took his historic first step on the lunar surface is etched in the memories of those who tuned in

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Half a century has passed -- but the moment Moon pioneer Neil Armstrong took his historic first step on the lunar surface is etched in the memories of those who tuned in.

The grainy pictures coming back on the night of July 20, 1969, from a quarter of a million miles (380,000 kilometres) away fascinated viewers young and old.

AFP spoke to some, who recalled their joy and emotion, including Dafydd Williams, now a Canadian astronaut with NASA who has twice been into space -- in 1998 and 2007 but who was a schoolboy back then.

More Stories From World

