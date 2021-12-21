Small US Assessment Team Visits Ukraine to Discuss Air Defense Needs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A small assessment team from the US Department of Defense visited Ukraine recently to discuss air defense needs for the country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"There was a small assessment team that went over to Ukraine to talk to them about air defense issues and to evaluate what they believe their air defense needs are," Kirby said during a press briefing. "That team has just recently come back."