Small US Assessment Team Visits Ukraine To Discuss Air Defense Needs - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A small assessment team from the US Department of Defense visited Ukraine recently to discuss air defense needs for the country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.
"There was a small assessment team that went over to Ukraine to talk to them about air defense issues and to evaluate what they believe their air defense needs are," Kirby said during a press briefing. "That team has just recently come back."