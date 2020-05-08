Smallpox Eradication Reminder of Importance of Solidarity Amid COVID-19 - WHO

The eradication of smallpox 40 years ago reminds the world of the importance of solidarity to fight a common health threat, which is currently the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The eradication of smallpox 40 years ago reminds the world of the importance of solidarity to fight a common health threat, which is currently the coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

On May 8, 1980, the World Health Assembly officially declared that smallpox was completely eradicate. It is the first and, to date, the only human disease to be eliminated globally. Smallpox had plagued humanity for at least 3,000 years killing 300 million people in the 20th century alone.

"Its eradication stands as the greatest public health triumph in history. As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic, humanity's victory over smallpox is a reminder of what is possible when nations come together to fight a common health threat," Tedros said at a press conference.

According to the WHO chief, many of the basic public health tools that were used successfully then are the same tools that have been used to respond to Ebola and to the coronavirus � surveillance, case finding, contact tracing and mass communication campaigns to inform affected populations. However, the smallpox eradication campaign had one crucial tool that the world does not have for COVID-19 yet � a vaccine, in fact, the world's first vaccine.

Although a vaccine was crucial for ending smallpox, it was not enough on its own. After it was developed in 1796, it took 184 years for smallpox to be eradicated.

"The decisive factor in the victory over smallpox was global solidarity," Tedros added.

So far, according to the latest data provided by the WHO, the coronavirus has infected over 3.7 million people worldwide, killing more than 259,000 of them.