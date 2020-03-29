Smart City Systems to Control Self-Isolation Observance in Moscow - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Moscow will use a smart control system for monitoring compliance with the self-isolation order in the coming week and gradually toughen control measures moving forward, Mayor Office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the next week, a smart system will be deployed to monitor compliance with the self-isolation regime and the established rules for the movement of citizens. Gradually, but steadily, we will tighten the controls necessary in this situation," the statement read.