Smart City Systems To Control Self-Isolation Observance In Moscow - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Moscow will use a smart control system for monitoring compliance with the self-isolation order in the coming week and gradually toughen control measures moving forward, Mayor Office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the next week, a smart system will be deployed to monitor compliance with the self-isolation regime and the established rules for the movement of citizens. Gradually, but steadily, we will tighten the controls necessary in this situation," the statement read.

