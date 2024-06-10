Smart Robot Service Launched In Madinah To Assist Pilgrims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A smart robot service has been launched in Madinah to assist pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.
The robot, a project from the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, is positioned in the courtyard next to the Prophet’s Mosque.
The service aims to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world.
Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.
They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season at the Prophet's Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.
Recent Stories
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Italy's far-right Giorgia Meloni emerges stronger from EU vote27 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher47 minutes ago
-
CPEC offers opportunities for both China, Pakistan: Chinese Expert1 hour ago
-
China Premier Li to visit New Zealand 'this week': NZ PM1 hour ago
-
Far-right EU vote gains rock France with snap election called2 hours ago
-
US calls on Security Council to vote on backing Gaza ceasefire plan2 hours ago
-
Nepal's Lamichhane to join T20 World Cup squad in West Indies2 hours ago
-
Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98 for 2-0 NBA Finals lead2 hours ago
-
Mazzulla praises team effort in Celtics' game 2 NBA Finals win2 hours ago
-
Far-right party tops EU elections in Austria2 hours ago
-
Spain right wins EU vote, slightly ahead of PM's Socialists2 hours ago
-
PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: projections2 hours ago