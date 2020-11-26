UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Sewing Machine, A Solution To Offset Order Decline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

Smart sewing machine, a solution to offset order decline

Smart sewing machine using 5G technology, displayed at the China Mobile booth Light of Internet Expo of World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang has provided a possible way of increasing exports for the Pakistani clothing manufacturers affected by the COVID-19

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Smart sewing machine using 5G technology, displayed at the China mobile booth Light of internet Expo of World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang has provided a possible way of increasing exports for the Pakistani clothing manufacturers affected by the COVID-19.

Due to the prolonged pandemic, Pakistani garment factories have seen orders getting scrapped. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed that ready-made garment exports plunged in quantity by 45.43 percent during July to October this year from a year ago, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Yu Zhengcao from China Mobile told China Economic Net (CEN) that different production processes are integrated into one 5G smart sewing machine, avoiding the common practice of one machine dealing with one process.

In this way, orders from smaller clients can be produced quickly and customized service can be realized.

"The costs of 4g and 5G module installation ranges from several thousand Renminbi to 30, 000 Renminbi," he said.

He further explained that China Mobile has a subsidiary in Pakistan, providing 4G services. Therefore there was no network congestion and smooth operation can be assured in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Exports Mobile China 4G 5G July October From

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned About West 'Privatizing' Secretar ..

1 minute ago

EU, Australia Review Free Trade Talks, Agree to Co ..

1 minute ago

Venezuelan Envoy to UN Proposes Association Agains ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to participate in 17th China-ASEAN Expo a ..

1 minute ago

Macalou returns as France make wholesale changes f ..

6 minutes ago

For Canary Isles tourism, migrant surge a new nigh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.