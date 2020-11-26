Smart sewing machine, a solution to offset order decline

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Smart sewing machine using 5G technology, displayed at the China mobile booth Light of internet Expo of World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang has provided a possible way of increasing exports for the Pakistani clothing manufacturers affected by the COVID-19.

Due to the prolonged pandemic, Pakistani garment factories have seen orders getting scrapped. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed that ready-made garment exports plunged in quantity by 45.43 percent during July to October this year from a year ago, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

Yu Zhengcao from China Mobile told China Economic Net (CEN) that different production processes are integrated into one 5G smart sewing machine, avoiding the common practice of one machine dealing with one process.

In this way, orders from smaller clients can be produced quickly and customized service can be realized.

"The costs of 4g and 5G module installation ranges from several thousand Renminbi to 30, 000 Renminbi," he said.

He further explained that China Mobile has a subsidiary in Pakistan, providing 4G services. Therefore there was no network congestion and smooth operation can be assured in Pakistan.