Smart Speaker Market to Grow to Almost 600Mln Devices in Use by 2023 - Tech-Research Firm

(@imziishan)

The market of smart speaker devices and services is rapidly growing and is expected to reach 589 million smart speakers in use by 2023, Ben Stanton, senior analyst with Canalys, an international tech-research company, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The market of smart speaker devices and services is rapidly growing and is expected to reach 589 million smart speakers in use by 2023, Ben Stanton, senior analyst with Canalys, an international tech-research company, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Stanton unveiled an analysis on the smart speaker market at the Conversations Conference in Moscow. The event was dedicated to voice commerce, machine learning and artificial intelligence with IT-giants and researchers in attendance.

"By the end of this year, there would be 218 million smart speakers in active use.

By the end of 2023, there would be 589 million around the world. The ones today are mostly in homes, but by 2023 it would be a mixture of home and business and that is why it is such an incredible time and an amazing opportunity," Stanton said.

So far, 194 million smart speakers have been sold globally, while the sales are estimated at $16 billion, according to the company.

Amazon is leading in the number of devices sold this year and holds a share of almost 30 percent of global smart speaker market. It is followed by Google and China's Baidu, both enjoying a 15 percent share, the Canalys estimated.