Smartphone Shipments From China To Russia Suspended Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:58 PM

Smartphone Shipments From China to Russia Suspended Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Chinese smartphone producers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, ZTE and Lenovo, as well as the US' Apple have suspended deliveries of smartphones from China to Russia for two weeks due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Russian Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources among the companies' partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Chinese smartphone producers, including Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, ZTE and Lenovo, as well as the US' Apple have suspended deliveries of smartphones from China to Russia for two weeks due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Russian Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources among the companies' partners.

According to the newspaper, the companies sent letters to their partners explaining that the shipments had been rescheduled because factories had extended the Chinese New Year holidays to February 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They added that there was the possibility the holidays could be extended further. In addition, the paper reported that Apple had also started rescheduling its deliveries.

Vivo's press service confirmed the information but added that the delay would not affect the availability of smartphones for consumers. Huawei, Lenovo and Apple have refused to comment on the matter.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since spread to 19 other countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and almost 9,700 infected in China.

