- SMF 2025: Saudi Arabia hosts global media leaders for talks on industry’s future, innovations & in ..
SMF 2025: Saudi Arabia Hosts Global Media Leaders For Talks On Industry’s Future, Innovations & Investment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Saudi Arabia is set to host the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum (SMF 2025) in Riyadh from February 19 to 21, bringing together global media leaders for discussions on the industry's future, technological innovations, and investment opportunities.
Billed as the world's largest media gathering, SMF 2025 will serve as a platform for industry professionals and innovators to exchange insights on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Key discussions will focus on technology-driven content production, sustainability in the media sector, and artificial intelligence's growing role in broadcasting and digital content distribution.
The forum will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s push toward sustainable media practices, including the integration of solar energy in data centers and studios, the rise of electronic journalism, and the impact of AI on content creation and production efficiency.
Another major theme will be the Kingdom’s emergence as a global hub for gaming and esports, fueled by government-backed initiatives and advancements in digital innovation. Experts will analyze Saudi Arabia's role in shaping the industry, with a focus on AI-powered storytelling, immersive technologies, and interactive media.
With the 2034 FIFA World Cup set to take place in Saudi Arabia, discussions will also explore how the global event will enhance international media engagement and foster cultural exchange through expansive coverage.
Across 80 sessions and workshops, the forum will feature 200 media leaders and industry specialists from around the world, shaping the conversation on the future of media and entertainment.
