Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Commanding centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey gave Australia a dominating lead at stumps on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Australia, leading by 73 runs at 330-3, were poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Sri Lanka's bowlers showed some early flair but the spinners struggled to get the same fizz off the surface once the ball lost its bite, and Smith exploited the gaps.

The Australian skipper made a scratchy start and his innings could have been cut short on 24, when he was judged lbw to Nishan Peiris.

However, a timely review saved him and Smith never looked back.

Smith tightened his grip on the contest with elegant cover drives and precise pull shots.

He took a few calculated risks and, with Sri Lanka lacking a substantial total to defend, the field was soon spread out to cut off boundaries rather than hunt for wickets.

That didn't deter the Australian captain, who pierced the gaps with ease in dispatching nine fours and a six.

He brought up his 36th Test hundred in style, pulling part-timer Kamindu Mendis to the mid-wicket boundary.

- 'Raring to go' -

Carey was promoted to number five in place of Josh Inglis, who was off the field nursing a sore back, and grabbed his chance, racing to his half-century in 68 deliveries.

His hundred came with a well-timed sweep to the boundary, taking just 118 balls to reach the milestone, and finished with a career-best 139 off 156 balls that included 13 fours and two sixes.

Carey said his partnership with Smith was a "great experience".

"We are in a commanding position and we want to score as many as possible in the first innings, as batting can get tricky later," Carey said.

Sri Lanka were earlier bowled out for 257, having resumed on their overnight score of 229-9.

Kusal Mendis played a lone hand with a spectacular 85 not out but he ran out of partners as the Australian bowlers wrapped up the innings after some late resistance.

Mendis praised the Australians.

"Australia were superb," he said. "They bowled well and they took on our spinners well."

Sri Lanka must look to "create a few chances" on Saturday, he said.

"We need to keep their first innings total to as little as possible," he said.

"The bowlers will be fresh tomorrow and they will be raring to go. We want to get back into the game."

The visitors have already put the Warne-Murali Trophy beyond Sri Lanka's reach, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with a crushing victory in the first Test.

The innings and 242-run humiliation stands as Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test history.

