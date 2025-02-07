Smith digs Australia out of trouble in second Sri Lanka Test

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A batting masterclass from Steve Smith took Australia to 197-3 at tea on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, leaving the visitors just 60 runs behind.

The Australian skipper made a scratchy start but found his rhythm to be unbeaten on 78 at tea, having struck eight fours and one six, and was well on his way to his 36th Test hundred.

At one point, Sri Lanka deployed two fielders at cover in an attempt to stifle his run flow.

Unperturbed, Smith danced down the track to Prabath Jayasuriya and elegantly threaded the gap, sending the ball racing to the boundary.

His innings could have been cut short on 24 when he was judged lbw to Nishan Peiris.

But a timely review saved him and Smith never looked back, tightening his grip on the contest.

Sri Lanka had their tails up early, reducing Australia to 37-2, but a 54-run third-wicket stand between Smith and Usman Khawaja steadied the ship.

Khawaja, the more fluent of the two, looked at ease until he misjudged a pull shot and was trapped lbw for 36 by off-spinner Peiris.

Josh Inglis, who had been off the field nursing a sore back, was unable to take his usual spot at number five, forcing Alex Carey to step up.

The wicketkeeper made the most of his promotion, batting with assurance and inching towards yet another half-century.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257, having resumed on their overnight score of 229-9.

Kusal Mendis played a lone hand with a spectacular 85 not out, but he ran out of partners as the Australian bowlers wrapped up the innings after some late resistance.

The visitors have already put the Warne-Murali Trophy beyond Sri Lanka's reach, having taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with a crushing victory in the first Test.

The innings and 242-run humiliation stands as Sri Lanka's worst defeat in Test history.