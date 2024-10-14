Smith experiment as Test opener over, Green out of India series

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Steve Smith's short-lived stint as a Test opener came to an end Monday with confirmation he will drop down the Australian batting order against India next month, while all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the series.

The 35-year-old veteran Smith moved up to open alongside Usman Khawaja after David Warner's retirement in January.

But after an encouraging start he struggled and will revert to the middle order, likely his preferred number four slot, in the five Tests against India starting in Perth on November 22.

"Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald) and Steve Smith had been having ongoing conversations, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron," chief selector George Bailey said.

"Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer."

Green had successfully shifted up to number four when Smith opened, but he will play no part in the series after opting to undergo surgery on his spine this week.

The 25-year-old, who has a history of stress fractures, complained of back pain during Australia's one-day tour of England in September and was immediately sent home.

"Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury," cricket Australia said.

"After thorough consultation it was determined Cameron would benefit from the surgery to stabilise the defect and reduce the risk of future recurrence."

The governing body said his recovery time was anticipated to be around six months.

"The decision to proceed to surgery is with Cameron's long-term future as an all-rounder in mind," it added.

The surgery will also rule him out of February's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

With Smith set to move back to number four, Australia need to decide who will open with Khawaja.

Once again, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw are seen as in contention, as is teenage sensation Sam Konstas.

The 19-year-old surged into the picture after twin centuries in the Sheffield Shield this month.

Harris, Bancroft and Konstas were all included in an Australia A squad Monday for two red-ball games against India A next month.

"We have another three-and-half or four weeks until that Test squad is announced and who is in it and in what order," said Bailey. "How they line up will be determined."