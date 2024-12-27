Open Menu

Smith's 140 Puts Australia In Control Of 4th Test Against India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A resurgent Steve Smith crunched his second century in as many Tests as Australia made a daunting 474 in their first innings of the fourth Test against India in Melbourne on Friday.

The hosts resumed on 311-6 after a dominant opening day where all their top four blasted 50 or more to lay a solid platform, spearheaded by carefree debutant Sam Konstas.

That thrilling action in front of 87,000 fans was equally notable for Virat Kohli's shoulder barge on Konstas, with the Indian superstar fined 20 percent of his match fee.

There was no let up from Australia on Friday, plundering another 163 before finally being dismissed soon after lunch, with the composed Smith making a heroic 140, slamming 13 fours and three sixes.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 4-99, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 3-78.

Smith padded up again on 68, with skipper Pat Cummins alongside him on eight.

The veteran batsman showed his intent early with a four from Bumrah while Cummins also batted with freedom, not afraid to play his shots.

They took 15 off one Akash Deep over to bring up their 50-run partnership before Smith hooked Bumrah for six to rub salt in the wounds.

India's body language showed their frustration as the Test slipped away on a benign pitch offering them little.

Smith reached his 34th Test century with a boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy, which came on the back of a return to form at the last Test in Brisbane where he made 101.

It was a patient innings from the 35-year-old and moved him alongside four other players on the all-list of century-makers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara.

Only six players have scored more, led by Sachin Tendulkar's 51.

With the landmark out of the way both players began swinging the bat, with Cummins paying the price, caught for a fine 49 by Reddy in the deep off Ravindra Jadeja to end a 112-run stand.

Mitchell Starc was bowled by Jadeja for 15 in the first over after lunch, with Smith following in bizarre fashion soon after.

Facing Deep, he danced down the wicket looking to drive but got an inside edge, with the ball bouncing off his pads and trickling onto leg stump and dislodging a bail.

Nathan Lyon (13) was the final wicket to fall, lbw to Bumrah.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after India won by 295 runs in Perth before being crushed by 10 wickets in Adelaide. The rain-affected third Test in Brisbane was drawn.

