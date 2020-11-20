Smithsonian Museums, Zoo in Washington to Close Due to COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) All Smithsonian museums, including National Gallery and National Zoo, will close beginning November 23 due to the new spike of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Smithsonian Institution said in a statement on Thursday.

"Due to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, all Smithsonian museums, including the National Zoo, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23," the statement read.

Visitors may enter most of the museums and the zoo until Sunday using free timed entry passes, while outdoor gardens will remain open, it added.

The greater Washington area reported over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, hitting new single-day record.