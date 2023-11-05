Open Menu

Smog-ridden New Delhi Extends Schools Shutdown

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Authorities in India's smog-ridden capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity's choking levels of pollution.

New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog every autumn, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring agrarian states.

The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, Primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November," Delhi state's education minister Atishi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Secondary schools "are being given the option of shifting to online classes," added Atishi, who uses only one name, after days of high pollution levels.

The Indian capital -- which has a population of 30 million -- once again ranked as the world's most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Delhi state annually imposes restrictions on construction activities and orders some vehicles off roads when pollution reaches severe levels.

But critics say that governments wilfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis.

The farmers in neighbouring states are a powerful electoral lobby and leaders have long resisted calls to impose strict fines and other punitive measures on them for their actions.

New Delhi is set to host a cricket World Cup match on Monday between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

But both teams cancelled their scheduled pre-match training sessions in recent days over health risks from the smog.

Related Topics

India Cricket Delhi World Bangladesh Education Sri Lanka Twitter Vehicles New Delhi November Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

14 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

17 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

17 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

17 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

17 hours ago

More Stories From World