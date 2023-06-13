Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Kazakhstan-bound Russian passenger plane made an unplanned landing in Samara on Tuesday after a smoke alarm went off in the baggage compartment underneath the jet, the Rossiya Airlines carrier said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A Kazakhstan-bound Russian passenger plane made an unplanned landing in Samara on Tuesday after a smoke alarm went off in the baggage compartment underneath the jet, the Rossiya Airlines carrier said.

Rossiya Airlines's Superjet SSJ100 took off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in the afternoon and was heading to the Caspian Sea resort city of Aktau in Kazakhstan when the alarm went off.

"Flight FV6525 ... had to make an emergency landing in Samara Airport ... Airline experts are working to determine why the detector was activated," the airline's spokesperson told Sputnik.

Passengers were disembarked and will continue their journey as soon as a replacement plane arrives in the evening. The Samara transport police said they were investigating the incident. The plane was carrying 77 passengers and six crew members, the police said.