Smoke Caused by Canadian Wildfires to Stay in New York Until Next Week - Weather Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Smoky conditions in New York, caused by wildfires in Canada, will not end until next week, when the smoke is expected to move further south into the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing data from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The unhealthy air conditions lingering over the northeastern US for a third day are expected to be partially blown south by winds over the weekend, an NWS meteorologist in Baltimore and Washington told the newspaper.

"I'm not saying this is completely it, but we could get some relief next week because of a wind shift," Cody Ledbetter was quoted in the report as saying.

After the smoke clears the northeastern states, it is expected to pose risks to health in Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, and North and South Carolina, the report said.

Authorities in New York City are urging residents to stay home, and many public activities and events have been canceled or delayed. In some places, people are getting free masks.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Emergency Preparedness, there are currently more than 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests from the province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia in recent weeks.

The smoke has also compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens in 18 states.