Smoke contamination on board of the Iranian bulk carrier, docked in a port in Russia's Dagestan, has been eliminated, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday

PYATIGORSK/ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Smoke contamination on board of the Iranian bulk carrier, docked in a port in Russia's Dagestan, has been eliminated, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Emergencies Ministry said earlier in the day that smoke had emerged in the captain's cabin, adding that the Iranian vessel was not carrying any cargo.

"Full elimination at 08.36 a.m. [05:36 GMT]. Effort is being made to establish the reason," the Emergencies Ministry's department said.

A representative of the regional transport department of the Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the fire had been contained.

"The fire has been contained, there are no injured people," the representative said.

He added that a pre-investigation probe was already launched.

"Experts have left for the site of the incident to establish all the circumstances. A procedural decision will be made after the investigation," the representative added.

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told Sputnik that there were 13 people on board and all of them were Iranian citizens. The agency confirmed that no one was injured, adding that there was no oil spillage.