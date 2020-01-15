UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoke Contamination On Iran Bulk Carrier Docked In Russia's Dagestan Eliminated - Ministry

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Smoke Contamination on Iran Bulk Carrier Docked in Russia's Dagestan Eliminated - Ministry

Smoke contamination on board of the Iranian bulk carrier, docked in a port in Russia's Dagestan, has been eliminated, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday

PYATIGORSK/ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Smoke contamination on board of the Iranian bulk carrier, docked in a port in Russia's Dagestan, has been eliminated, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Emergencies Ministry said earlier in the day that smoke had emerged in the captain's cabin, adding that the Iranian vessel was not carrying any cargo.

"Full elimination at 08.36 a.m. [05:36 GMT]. Effort is being made to establish the reason," the Emergencies Ministry's department said.

A representative of the regional transport department of the Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the fire had been contained.

"The fire has been contained, there are no injured people," the representative said.

He added that a pre-investigation probe was already launched.

"Experts have left for the site of the incident to establish all the circumstances. A procedural decision will be made after the investigation," the representative added.

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told Sputnik that there were 13 people on board and all of them were Iranian citizens. The agency confirmed that no one was injured, adding that there was no oil spillage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Oil SITE All

Recent Stories

Death tolls rises to 97 due to severe cold in vari ..

10 minutes ago

New trial opens for disgraced S. Korea ex-leader P ..

4 minutes ago

Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini ..

8 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

13 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fa ..

5 minutes ago

Lok Virsa Folk Heritage portrays antiquated cultur ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.