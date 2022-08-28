Smoke Detected by 10 Weather Stations in Moscow Amid Wildfires - Meteorologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Smoke has been detected by 10 weather stations in Moscow on Sunday morning amid wildfires in a neighboring region, a leading expert with the meteorology center Phobos, Yevgeny Tishkovets, told Sputnik.

"Black inversion smoke is recorded at 10 weather stations in the capital region," Tishkovets said, adding that "as for 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), the smoke and haze in Moscow have not dissipated yet."

The northern VDNKH meteorological station records visibility to be of nine kilometers (5.

6 miles), with four kilometers in northwestern Tushino station and central Balchug station, Tishkovets added.

According to the Tishkovets, the environmental situation in Moscow will dramatically improve on Monday evening with the arrival of thunderstorms.

Smog and the smell of burning in Moscow and the Moscow Region have been observed in the last few days due to wildfires nearby. The wildfires in the Ryazan Region are raging at an area of almost 19,300 hectares. The region has introduced a state of emergency.