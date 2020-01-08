UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoke From Australian Wildfires Reaches Southern Brazil - Meteorologists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

Smoke From Australian Wildfires Reaches Southern Brazil - Meteorologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Smoke from devastating bushfires in Australia that have led to the death of over two dozen people has reached southern Brazil, according to the Brazilian Metsul Meteorologia company.

"Smoke from the Australian fires is beginning to arrive in the northwest of Rio Grande do Sul [Brazil's southernmost state]," Metsul tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to allocate 2 billion Australian Dollars ($1.4 billion) to help his fire-hit country through the newly-established National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

The Australian prime minister specified that this new commitment would come in addition to the government's emergency and disaster payments and support for volunteer firefighters.

Wildfires started burning in Australia in September of last year. In the last few weeks, hot and dry weather has contributed to the rapid spread of bushfires, which have claimed at least 25 lives and have destroyed almost 2,000 homes.

This week, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered Australia help in the fight against bushfires.

Related Topics

UK Weather Prime Minister Australia Company Trump Rio Grande Brazil September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

3 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

4 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

4 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

4 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.