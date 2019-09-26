Smoke From Fire at Chemicals Plant in French City of Rouen Not Dangerous - Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Thu 26th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and the Seine-Maritime department prefecture assured the public that the smoke from the fire that broke out on Thursday at a plant owned by the Lubrizol chemical company in France's northern port city of Rouen was not dangerous.

Earlier in the day, the prefecture stated that a fire started at the Lubrizol factory, which produces chemicals for the transportation, industrial and consumer markets. About 130 firefighters were on the scene. The authorities cordoned off the territory at a distance of 500 meters around the chemical plant to ensure the safety of citizens, and closed schools.

"The smoke cloud is being analyzed. The first data do not indicate its acute toxicity," the prefect said in a broadcast from the RTL France radio station.

Castaner, in turn, emphasized that at the moment "there is no reason to believe that the smoke from the fire is dangerous," and urged residents not to panic.

Local authorities closed middle schools and nurseries in Rouen and 12 neighboring communes.

"As a precaution, educational institutions (schools, colleges, lyceums) and nurseries were closed," the prefecture said.

The prefecture also blocked traffic on the roads and streets in the area around the plant, and residents are encouraged to stay at home.

The Lubrizol company belongs to the SEVESO category, meaning that it is under the authorities' special supervision due to the presence of potentially hazardous chemicals.

