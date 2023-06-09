Smoke From Fires in Canada May Soon Reach European Countries South of Norway - Study

The smoke produced by wildfires in Canada is already over Norway and could eventually reach countries further south in Europe, the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (NILU) said on Friday

"Updated calculations carried out by atmosphere and climate scientists at NILU show that smoke from the forest fires in Canada is still drifting in over Norway," the Institute said in a statement.

Senior researcher Nikolaos Evangeliou said that over the next few days, the smoke cloud would likely hit countries "further south in Europe.

"

More than 400 wildfires have ravaged Canadian forests in recent weeks, from the provinces of British Columbia to Nova Scotia. The country has called in the armed forces to help fight the fires. Earlier in the day, the European Union activated its special civil protection mechanism to help Canada fight the disaster. The White House said it had already sent over 600 firefighters to the country to help contain the wildfires.