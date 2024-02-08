Smoke Reported At Tsuruga Nuclear Power Plant In Central Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) -- Smoke was confirmed coming out of a building at No.1 reactor of Tsuruga nuclear power plant in Fukui prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday morning, local media reported.
At around 6:30 a.m. local time, an employee at the facility reported that smoke was coming out of the reactor's turbine building, the public broadcaster NHK said, citing local firefighting authorities.
According to the fire department, no fire has been confirmed at the scene so far, and there have been no reports of injury, NHK said.
Police and the plant's operator, the Japan Atomic Power Company, were investigating in detail the circumstances of the smoke.
There has been no change in the values of monitoring posts that measure radiation levels around the power plant, according to the report.
The reactor has been undergoing decommissioning work since 2017.
