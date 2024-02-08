Open Menu

Smoke Reported At Tsuruga Nuclear Power Plant In Central Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Smoke reported at Tsuruga nuclear power plant in central Japan

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) -- Smoke was confirmed coming out of a building at No.1 reactor of Tsuruga nuclear power plant in Fukui prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday morning, local media reported.

At around 6:30 a.m. local time, an employee at the facility reported that smoke was coming out of the reactor's turbine building, the public broadcaster NHK said, citing local firefighting authorities.

According to the fire department, no fire has been confirmed at the scene so far, and there have been no reports of injury, NHK said.

Police and the plant's operator, the Japan Atomic Power Company, were investigating in detail the circumstances of the smoke.

There has been no change in the values of monitoring posts that measure radiation levels around the power plant, according to the report.

The reactor has been undergoing decommissioning work since 2017.

Related Topics

Fire Police Nuclear Company Fukui Japan 2017 Media Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

10 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

11 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

11 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

11 hours ago
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

11 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

11 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

11 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

11 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

11 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

11 hours ago

More Stories From World