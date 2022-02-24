UrduPoint.com

Smoke Seen In Area Of Military Units Location On Kiev's Northeastern Suburb - Eyewitnesses

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Smoke Seen in Area of Military Units Location on Kiev's Northeastern Suburb - Eyewitnesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Smoke is rising in the area of the Ukrainian military units location on the northeastern outskirts of Kiev, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

One of the eyewitnesses provided Sputnik with a photo that clearly shows a towering plume of smoke in the city of Brovary, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

The 72nd information warfare and psychological operations center, a military unit of the Ukrainian special operations forces, is located in that area.

Related Topics

Brovary Kiev

Recent Stories

PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduat ..

PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’

8 minutes ago
 First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamab ..

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns toda ..

26 minutes ago
 Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

38 minutes ago
 Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murd ..

Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murder case today

57 minutes ago
 US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

1 hour ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>