MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Smoke is rising in the area of the Ukrainian military units location on the northeastern outskirts of Kiev, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Thursday.

One of the eyewitnesses provided Sputnik with a photo that clearly shows a towering plume of smoke in the city of Brovary, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital.

The 72nd information warfare and psychological operations center, a military unit of the Ukrainian special operations forces, is located in that area.